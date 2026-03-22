Power Is Built One Conversation at a Time

Thoughtful conversations are the building blocks of power. To build real power, we must organize - one conversation at a time. Because there is only one way we can win: together.

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Many people in this country feel attacks on our civil liberties have gone too far. I agree. Heavily armed ICE and CBP agents, who are paid with our tax dollars, hide their identities as they storm into our homes without warrants, suppress free speech, and even murder U.S. citizens who engage in peaceful protest.

Many people feel it is time to stop this cruelty and violence. Yet what can we do?

One answer is to flood the streets. Indeed, in places like Chicago and Minneapolis, we’ve seen tens of thousands show up to demand an end to the militarized occupation of their cities. And millions nationwide have turned out to No Kings rallies, and will do so again this March 28th.

Mass moments like this are important; they show us we are not alone. Yet on their own, they are not enough: the strength we feel in the streets can evaporate the next morning. So how can we turn our outrage into an organized and unstoppable force for good?

The answer may surprise you. We need to talk with each other.

Thoughtful conversations may seem small when we compare them to the excitement of big rallies, or the violence of our opponents. But honest conversations are in fact essential: they are the building blocks of power. To build real power, we must organize - one conversation at a time.

No one of us on our own can stop violence, or build a better future: to do this, we need each other. So if we want to take action together for what we value most, human dignity, we need to get to know each other.

That’s why we’re launching Hear America, a nationwide deep listening campaign. Together with allies, we will have more than a million conversations this year across race and place in every corner of the country, about the issues that matter most to people’s daily lives. This will help people recognize and come together around the values that unite us, and help them connect with organizations in their local communities so we can take meaningful action together to turn our country around.

I’d like to invite you to join us for the launch of Hear America on March 25th at 7 p.m. Eastern. When you come, you’ll meet others who, like you, are ready for a change, will hear about the difference these conversations can make, and can sign up for our weekly phone banks.

“Many people have never been asked what they think, or what they care about,” says Lisa Whelan from Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, one of our affiliate groups, who are organizing conversations where they live. “As a result, too many people have distanced themselves from the political process.”

Chicago and Minneapolis have shown us neighbors will stand up for neighbors, and when we do, we can turn back the tide of hate. But this doesn’t happen overnight. The key to success is to activate networks of relationships that we build over years, organizing in neighborhoods for things like better schools, homes and working conditions.

Building relationships that create change is what good organizers do, day in and day out. This is why I believe community organizing can be our answer to authoritarianism, which can help us build the unstoppable force we will need to turn our country around, before it is too late.

Hear America is also one of four “Big Bets” People’s Action Institute is making this year: all across the country, we’re going all in to take concrete steps to defend democracy to make sure everyone can cast their vote, end our affordability crisis, and strengthen the infrastructure of grassroots, community-based organizations. This is how we will create meaningful opportunities for everyone who believes that now is the time for a change to take action.

We’ll tell you more about each of these Big Bets, and what you can do to help, in coming weeks. For now, I will just say that I hope to see you on March 25th, and that there is only one way to win: together.