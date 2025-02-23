People's Action Stands Up, Speaks Out

People's Action will not let the greedy few destroy our democracy.

Right now, everything is on the line. The ultra-rich and massive corporations think the rules of democracy no longer apply to them. And with Donald Trump in the White House, they want to write themselves a blank check and hand it to Trump to sign.

As Congress gets ready to approve spending for the next year, Republicans want to push through $5 trillion in tax cuts. They want to permanently lower the amount big corporations pay, and extend giveaways for the very richest individuals.

How will they pay for this? They won’t. They want you and me to pay the bill. Anyone can see this is wrong - so to distract us, they tell us we’re broke, and they must make deep cuts to the essential services and programs that keep working families alive.

This is wrong. In the United States, the richest country in the history of the world, we have more than enough - the resources and the good will - for every family to have health, security and hope for the future. Yet the powerful want us to believe there will never be enough, so they can keep more for themselves.

Self-centered billionaires and the lawmakers who serve them want to take away lifesaving services so we will feel we can never have them, and shouldn’t even dare to ask. They don’t care about who dies when we lose health care, or when families go hungry, as long as they get what they came for: our money. And their goal is not to cut fraud or waste - it’s to hand out cash to Trump’s wealthy friends.

They want us to think they’re saving every penny - so Trump sent Elon Musk and his unelected DOGE squad to slash through every program and agency in the federal government. Congress also wants to cut more than $1 trillion from food assistance and Medicaid. These massive cuts will harm millions of families, but are still just a fraction of what the super-rich plan to give themselves in tax cuts.

Musk’s in it for himself: He has gotten rich at our expense. Both he and his car company, Tesla, pay zero in taxes, while we pay tens of billions to him in government contracts and subsidies. This double-dealing has made him the richest man in the world, yet now he wants more. From us.

People’s Action will not let greedy billionaires like Musk run our democracy into the ground. We demand elected officials defend the millions of families who rely on programs like Medicaid, Medicare, Title 1 and SNAP. They must also defend the essential agencies that keep our food and water safe, and make the critical investments our country needs in housing, green energy and climate resilience.

That’s why People’s Action members are coming from all across the country to Washington, D.C. from February 24th to 26th to tell our elected officials and the powerful corporations who think our government belongs to them that they are wrong. From Maine to Washington, and every state in between, we will tell lawmakers how these cuts affect real people, and real lives.



If the GOP’s planned cuts go through, tens of millions of Americans will be hurt. Everyone who works for a living will pay more, while the ultra-rich pay less.

It would be easy to lose hope, but People’s Action refuses to give up. We believe ordinary people have the power to rise and meet this and every moment, if we act together. We believe in the fundamental dignity of every person, without exception, and we believe government exists to serve all people - We The People - not the wealthy few.

What can you do? Call your representatives, join our national volunteer team to talk with your neighbors, and support our work.

I know it may feel like a lot to pick up the phone for the first time, or talk with your neighbor about what’s happening in our country. Maybe you feel afraid. Maybe your neighbor does, too.

But we have a superpower, even in this moment, that no one can take away: the power to organize. When we reach above our differences, we can stand together for what is right. This is what will get us through this moment, and all the challenges to come.