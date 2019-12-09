What Breast Cancer Taught Me About Unequal Health Care

I had surgery in July, six weeks after initial detection. The cancer was caught very early, my surgery was straightforward, recovery was relatively easy (but still required taking weeks off of work) and the risk of recurrence would be very low. My doctor joked that I should thank my breast pain for getting me in for a checkup — had another year passed before detection, it could have been a different situation. I was lucky. I was — and continue to be — so grateful that my prognosis was excellent.

But even though my cancer was early stage, the treatment process was intense and took its toll. After the surgery, I had more follow-up visits with a radiation oncology team. That was followed by six weeks of radiation treatment, five days a week (which again I had to accommodate into my work schedule).

Over the last five months the same questions have been plaguing me.

What If I were an hourly or low-wage worker? My health condition could have lost me my job and the ability to financially support my family. I was lucky that my employer was a constant source of support — my paycheck and my job security were never at risk.

What if I didn’t have a generous employer who provided paid leave? New York State is a national leader on paid family leave, ensuring paid time off with job protection for people due to multiple reasons. These include having a serious health condition or caring for a family member with a serious health condition, bonding with a new child (newborn, adopted or fostered) as well as assisting a loved one when a spouse, domestic partner, child or parent is deployed abroad on active military service.

Indeed, under New York’s policy, my partner could have taken leave to care for me and would have received a 55 percent wage reimbursement (up $1,357.11 per week). What if my partner didn’t have a flexible work schedule? What if I didn’t have reliable transportation or childcare? How would I have cared for my family and managed my own health crisis? At a different organization or company, my options as the person who actually needed care would have been to use my vacation or sick days — if I was lucky enough to have them — and then to receive a maximum of $170 a week for short term disability.

What if I lived in one of the many communities in this country that lacks women’s health services? What if I relied on a Planned Parenthood or a Title X clinic that has closed or reduced hours and services because of politically motivated and medically unsound government restrictions? How would it have delayed my initial visit, diagnosis and treatment? How far would I have had to drive to see an OB or a breast specialist, to get my imaging and daily treatment?

The story I’m telling today would likely be very different. Our ability to care for ourselves during a health crisis should not be dependent on generous employers or on our zip code. We need more robust public policies to ensure we all have access to the same paid leave that I had.