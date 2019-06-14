Progressive Breakfast

MORNING MESSAGE

Mehrdad Azemun

Continuing our series of wins for grassroots people power, People’s Action celebrated another milestone for movement politics in Denver last week. Colorado People’s Action’s (CPA) endorsed candidate Candi CdeBaca ran an insurgent campaign for a City Council seat in Denver and won. The election became a referendum on the rapid gentrification that is gripping the city. CdeBaca, CPA, and their allies fought and won against pro-gentrification interest groups who flooded the race with more than a quarter million dollars in dark money, making it one of the most expensive races in the city’s history! The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) continued their civic engagement work in Las Vegas’s low-turnout communities of color during 2019 municipal run-off elections this week. Never missing beat, PLAN seized this opportunity to update community members on important developments in the State Capitol around bills related to immigration, payday lending, and criminal justice reform. Phone bankers mobilized constituents to call their state representatives, drawing connections to why voting matters and the power of the people to hold elected officials accountable.

Former ICE Director Returns As ‘Border Czar’

Trump taps former ICE director to return as ‘border czar’. The Hill: “President Trump said Friday that former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan is returning to the administration as a ‘border czar.’ During an interview on ‘Fox & Friends,’ Trump said Homan would be working at the White House and report directly to him. ‘He’ll be a border czar. He’ll be reporting directly to me,’ the president said. ‘He’s going to be very involved with the border.’ The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Homan’s appointment. Homan left the administration last April to retire from public service. He was known as a staunch defender of Trump’s immigration policies, often appearing in the White House press briefing room or cable news to tout them. Trump has been looking for someone to serve as a border ‘czar’ for months as his frustration mounts over the growing number of migrants from Central America crossing the U.S. southern border.”

FBI’s McCabe Says It’s ‘Absolutely’ Time To Launch Impeachment



McCabe says it’s ‘absolutely’ time to launch impeachment inquiry into Trump. The Hill: “Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Thursday that it was ‘absolutely’ time to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Trump. CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked McCabe, “Do you believe that an impeachment inquiry is warranted based on what you understand and what has come out of the Mueller report?” ‘Absolutely,’ McCabe responded, pointing to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which found insufficient evidence to charge Trump with conspiring with Moscow to interfere in the election, but did not fully exonerate him with regards to obstruction of justice. ‘I think we are clearly there with the results of the special counsel team,’ McCabe said. ‘There are so many witnesses who could provide important essential testimony to Congress that can only be done in the scope of an impeachment inquiry.'”

Dem Presidential Candidates Chosen For First Debate

Democratic presidential debate field set for Miami. Miami Herald: “Democrats delete from presidential debate stage a Montana governor, a Massachusetts congressman and a Florida mayor. WaPo: The Democratic National Committee announced the lineup Thursday for its first presidential primary debates in Miami, leaving Florida’s only candidate out of the mix and irking the governor of Montana. With 20 people qualifying for the debate, the question was less about which of the 23 ‘major’ candidates would make it than which candidates wouldn’t: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton and Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam are officially the odd men out. In it for sure when the Democrats converge on the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts June 26 and 27 are headliners former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Close behind them in the most recent polls are Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.”

Prosecutors Drop Charges In Flint Water Scandal

Flint water crisis: Prosecutors drop all criminal charges. BBC: “Prosecutors have dropped all criminal charges against the eight remaining officials awaiting trial over the deadly contamination of water in the US city of Flint in 2014. They said a more thorough investigation was needed. Twelve people died after the Michigan city switched its water supply to the Flint River in order to save money. An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease followed, and residents were found to have drunk water poisoned with lead. Nearly 100,000 residents of Flint were left without safe tap water and at risk of lead poisoning. Seven officials had already taken plea bargains.”

So Long, Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave White House. AL.com: “So long, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. You did a great job with what you had to deal with. You were the designated mouthpiece of the most dishonest, most vulgar president in American history. And you did it well. You defended nonsense and lies almost like you believed the nonsense and lies you were defending. So long, Sarah. Thanks for your service.”