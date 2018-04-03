Rev. William Barber, Dr. Liz Theoharis on New Poor People’s Campaign

Reverend William Barber and Dr. Liz Theoharis speak in Memphis, Tennessee about the “new and unsettling force” of Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination. Barber and Theoharis are co-chairs of the New Poor People’s Campaign, A National Call for Moral Revival, inspired by Dr. King’s movement at the time of his death in 1968.