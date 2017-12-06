The People’s Hearing on the Housing Crisis

The nation’s housing crisis has reached emergency levels. Instead of meeting the challenges of the crisis, elected officials are supporting a budget and tax scam that will only aggravate the situation for low-income, working class and communities of color.

More than 100 people from cities, suburbs and rural communities around the country have traveled hundreds of miles to Washington, D.C. to tell Congress members in person about the terrifying struggle they face trying to afford housing. They are joined at a live hearing by Congress members including Sen. Bernie Sanders, (VT), Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (MO), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL), and Rep. Barbara Lee (CA).



Participants attending the hearing are from People’s Action organizations in New York City, Buffalo, New Jersey, Wisconsin (Milwaukee and Wausau), Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles.