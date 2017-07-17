Sen. Bernie Sanders in Iowa: ‘We’re Fighting for the Future’

“We’re fighting for the future of this planet, for our kids and grandchildren,” Sen. Bernie Sanders told Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. “And to do your best, you’ve got to be involved in the political process.”

Sanders delivered the keynote address to 1,200 people on Saturday at Iowa CCI’s annual convention in Des Moines. He also called on Iowa lawmakers to vote against Republicans’ proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“”President Trump, don’t tell the people of this country that you support the working class when you are defending legislation which will throw 22 million Americans off of the health care they currently have,” Sanders said. “That is not defending the working class. That is a major attack on middle class and working-class families all across this country.”