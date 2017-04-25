Watch Rep. Keith Ellison in Healthcare Town Hall

Watch the People’s Action Hometown Rising Town Hall, as Rep. Keith Ellison and other champions tell our stories and share our strategy for taking on new dangers to our health care from GOP budget and tax proposals.

People’s Action, our affiliates and allies helped light a firestorm in our hometowns to save our health care. Your stories, actions and relentless pressure deep in districts, drove a wedge in the Republican party and delivered a major blow to the new administration.

Our Hometown Rising Town Hall with congressional champions celebrates our leaders, tell our stories and share our strategy for taking on new dangers to our health care from GOP budget and tax proposals. Our Hometown Rising Action Plan marks the way to continue to fight back in their backyards, make health care an issue in the elections, and raise the call for real solutions that take profits out of health care, with Medicare for all and lower drug prices.