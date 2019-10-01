Progressive Breakfast

MORNING MESSAGE

Tobita Chow

While Trump’s trade war with China threatens to trigger a global recession, Trump is reacting by continuing his economic attacks as well as blaming supposed internal enemies, such as the “fake news media.” This emerging feedback loop between deepening nationalism and economic dysfunction is reminiscent of dynamics that led to World War II. To halt our descent into this abyss, and to defeat Trump, we must reject this false choice between Trump’s anti-China protectionism and the “free trade” status quo that preceded him. The way forward is not mutual attacks on each other’s economies. Instead, in solidarity with labor activists in China, we should demand U.S. politicians commit to ending the trade war and renewing trade negotiations centered on global standards for wages, working conditions and labor rights to improve living conditions and create jobs in the United States, China and beyond.

Tobita Chow is the director of Justice Is Global, a special project of People’s Action that is building a movement to create a more just and sustainable global economy and defeat right-wing nationalism around the world.

New Impeachment Revelations

New revelations shed light on Trump-Ukraine call . CBS: “A series of rapid-fire developments brought the House impeachment inquiry into clearer focus Monday afternoon, with Democrats issuing new demands for evidence and new revelations about the circumstances of the president’s call with Ukraine coming to light. Just before 4 p.m., three House committees announced they had subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, for documents related to his work on behalf of President Trump to persuade Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. Shortly after the subpoena was announced, The Wall Street Journal reported Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25 call between the president and the Ukrainian leader. CBS News has confirmed Pompeo was on the call. The New York Times reported Mr. Trump had called the prime minister of Australia to request assistance in the Justice Department review. The call came at the behest of Attorney General William Barr. A Justice Department official then told CBS News that Barr had asked Mr. Trump to reach out to a number of foreign officials to request their assistance in his review, which is being led by the U.S. attorney in Connecticut. A source familiar with the matter said Barr traveled to Italy as part of his effort, and The Washington Post reported he has also reached out to intelligence officials in the United Kingdom.”

MS City Claims Immigrant Killed By Police ‘Had No Constitutional Rights’

Mississippi city claims undocumented man killed by police had no constitutional rights. Common Dreams: “A court filing publicized late last week drew outrage on Monday over the case of Ismael Lopez, a 41-year-old man who was killed by police two years ago in Southaven, Mississippi. To avoid responsibility for the man’s death, attorneys for the city are arguing that Lopez had no constitutional rights due to his status as an undocumented immigrant—blatantly contradicting U.S. law and numerous rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court. Lopez was shot in the back of the head when the police came to his home, where he’d lived for 16 years, in July 2017. His widow, Claudia Linares, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Southaven this past summer, a year after a grand jury declined to indict the two officers involved in his death. Southaven officials argued in a court filing revealed late last week that Lopez did not have Fourth Amendment or 14th Amendment rights—leaving him without protection from unreasonable search and seizures or equal protection under law. ‘If [Lopez] ever had Fourth Amendment or 14th Amendment civil rights, they were lost by his own conduct and misconduct,’ reads the court filing. ‘Ismael Lopez may have been a person on American soil but he was not one of the ‘We, the People of the United States’ entitled to the civil rights invoked in this lawsuit.'”

Sanders, Buttegieg, Booker Surpass Fundraising Goals

Sanders raises $25.3 million in third quarter, campaign says. The Hill: “Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) raised more than $25 million over the past three months, his presidential campaign said Tuesday, eclipsing his fundraising total from the second quarter of the year. Sanders’s $25.3 million haul was fueled by some 1.4 million donations and bolstered by a strong final day of fundraising on Monday, which the campaign was its second-best day for donations since its launch in February. Sanders’s $25.3 million third-quarter haul surpassed at least one of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign announced early Tuesday that he had raised roughly $19.1 million in the last three months, short of the $24.8 million he raised in the second quarter. Another Democratic hopeful, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), said on Monday that he had raised more than $2 million in the last 10 days of September. He had previously warned that he would exit the presidential race if he did not raise at least $1.7 million by the end of the month. He has not yet disclosed his full third-quarter fundraising haul.”

Trump Plans Medicare Cuts By Executive Order

Trump’s executive order to “save” Medicare will likely push more cuts. Truthout: “Progressives responded with a mixture of alarm and ridicule to news that President Donald Trump is planning later this week to sign an executive order to ‘protect’ Medicare, a government-run program, from ‘socialist destruction.’ The Washington Post reported that the executive order, which Trump is set to unveil Thursday during a trip to Florida, is part of a concerted attack on the push for Medicare for All, a proposal championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and backed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Observers said Trump’s planned executive order is reminiscent of the infamous ‘keep your government hands off my Medicare’ line that was shouted at a Republican lawmaker during a town hall in 2009, in the heat of the fight over the Affordable Care Act. While the full details of the executive order have not yet been released to the public, the Post reported that the order could call for further privatization of Medicare by expanding ‘plans offered through Medicare Advantage.’ Progressives warned that, as with Republican calls to ‘save’ Social Security, Trump’s executive order could mean attempted cuts to the crucial program, which covers tens of millions of elderly Americans and people with disabilities.”