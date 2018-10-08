Georgia Voters Must Check TODAY If They Have Been Purged From Voting Rolls

RED ALERT!

Georgia has purged nearly ten percent of its registered voters – nearly 750,000 people -from the voting rolls without their ever knowing. Now these voters have just one more day to reregister.

IF YOU VOTE IN GEORGIA, OR KNOW ANYONE WHO DOES, BE SURE TO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE TO SEE IF YOU OR THEY HAVE BEEN PURGED FROM THE VOTER ROLLS, AND TO GET HELP IN RE-REGISTERING BY TUESDAY. CLICK HERE.

The problem is that even if these voters find out they’ve been purged, unless they reregister by Tuesday, October 9th, they won’t be allowed to vote.

According to Rolling Stone investigative reporter Greg Palast, approximately 750,000 Georgia voters have been purged.

Palast reports that one of the purge’s prime tools was Operation Crosscheck, a vote-purging database that was the brainchild of Kris Kobach, the Kansas Secretary of State who led Trump’s failed commission on “election integrity.” Kobach is now in a dead heat with Democrat Laura Kelly for Governor of Kansas. Crosscheck designed to suppress the vote particularly of minority voters.

The Georgia purge is led by Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brian Kelly who is now running for Governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who could become the first African American governor in American history.

“Purge by junkmail” was Georgia’s main method for eliminating one out of every ten of the state’s voters. If you didn’t vote in 2014 or 2016, an innocuous postcard was sent to your mailbox. If you didn’t return this seeming piece of junk mail, you were tossed from the voter rolls.

It’s true that some of the purges were legitimate, because voters had moved out of the state or district or passed away. But tens or hundreds of thousands more were purged for ignoring junk mail. According to Palast, “We found one woman who moved from one side of the building to the other” and was purged.

Many of the people purged have last names that are common to Hispanics, Asians or African Americans. So if your name is Hernandez, Kim, Jackson, or any common family name, be particularly vigilant.

By setting the Tuesday, October 9th deadline to re-register or lose the vote in November, Georgia has made it extremely difficult to fix this problem of its own making.

But remember that Democrat Jon Osoff lost Georgia’s special House election in Georgia’s 6th district by only about 9,000 votes. So with the Georgia Gubernatorial race and many House and statehouse races expected to be close, re-registering even a relative handful of wrongfully purged voters could determine the outcome.

