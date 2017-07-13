Keep the Internet Open and Fair for Small Businesses

Small businesses can’t compete without an open Internet. Today, hundreds of activists, big companies and small businesses are coming together for a Net Neutrality Day of Action.

In 2010, the Obama Administration issued the Open Internet Order, which prohibited internet service providers (ISPs) and cable companies from blocking, slowing down websites, or giving preferential treatment to certain websites. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) oversees the enforcement of an open internet, also called “net neutrality.”

With net neutrality, ISPs can’t determine the pages you see or the speeds at which they download or stream. However, the Trump Administration’s appointees at the FCC want to undermine net neutrality. and repeal the Open Internet Order, an action that would have serious ramifications.

Ok, I know all this policy and technology talk can get a bit wonky. John Oliver does a great job breaking it down. Let me add a few more reasons why keeping the internet free from corporate influence matters to us all: