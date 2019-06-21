Speaker Pelosi’s Anti-Impeachment Stance Makes Less and Less Sense

“I don’t think you should impeach for political reasons and I don’t think you should not impeach for political reasons.”

—Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi’s continued resistance to allowing the House to open impeachment hearings is becoming increasingly incoherent. And her continued assertion that her decision is not about politics is becoming downright unbelievable.

How is it credible to claim, as Pelosi has, that Trump has committed crimes serious enough to put him in jail, but not serious enough to commence the Constitution’s main remedy for addressing Presidential wrongdoing—impeachment? It’s transparently political. The only coherent reason is that Pelosi fears the politics of impeachment.

The Politics and Principles are Inseparable

And therein lies the rub. The politics of impeachment may be unpredictable. But the politics and the principles are inseparable. It’s politically untenable for Democrats to claim that Trump has broken the law and betrayed the Constitution and not hold impeachment hearings—The result is to make Democrats appear weak and unprincipled. And appearing weak and unprincipled is, by definition, bad politics. In some idealized political universe, Pelosi might prefer to avoid impeachment hearings, but in the real existing universe, that’s just not a viable political option.

Republican Congressman Justin Amash, the sole Congressional Republican to call for impeachment, has, with his simple clarity, put Pelosi to shame and revealed her politically motivated calculatons.

Amash tweeted “President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct” and then told a packed Town Hall meeting in his majority Republican Michigan district,

“To me, the conduct [documented by special counsel Robert Mueller] was obviously impeachable, so the question is, do you then move forward with impeachment proceedings? I think it’s really important that we do our job as a Congress, that we not allow misconduct to go undeterred, that we not just say someone can violate the public trust and that there are no consequences to it. “

Or as Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted from the other opposite side of the isle,

“It’s just a politicized a maneuver to not impeach in the face of overwheliming evidence as it is to impeache c/o cause. Congress swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. This includes impeachment. We have a duty to preserve our institutions + uphold the rule of law.”

The principles are clear. For the House, under Democratic leadership, to shirk its Constitutional duty in the face of high crimes and misdemeanors would demonstrate a lack of principles and the putting of politics over responsibility, which are not attractive qualities to an electorate seeking authenticity and accountability.

Pelosi’s Political Calculus

But putting politics over principle is exactly what Pelosi is doing. She told Rolling Stonethat impeachment would be “a gift to Republicans.” Having called Trump a criminal, her real reason for opposing impeachment hearings is apparently her calculation that it would mobilize his base and increase their turnout in 2020. Perhaps. But it’s equally likely that refusing to hold impeachment hearings will demobilize and demoralize the Democratic base and result in fewer Democratic-leaning voters going to the polls.

If House Democrats have evidence of Trump’s criminal and constitutional wrongdoing, writes Jamil Smith in Rolling Stone,

“and still don’t go forth with the process as stated in the Constitution, they are not only in abdication or their duties, but they violate their own standards. They ask voters to believe in a system of government, then ignore those rules when it suits their political convenience. All the while, the marginalized communities who suffer most under this president, the ones who cannot assume that they’ll have their vote counted in 2020, sit powerless as the House majority performs an elaborate show that will ultimately result in very few, if any, consequences to the President.”

In the face of such Democratic fecklessness, would it be any surprise if a meaningful number of Democratic-leaning minorities, millennials, and progressives don’t bother voting in 2020, just as fewer of them turned out for Hillary in 2016 than for Obama in 2008 and 2012?

The Clinton Precedent

While it’s impossible, 18 months before the election, for anyone to predict with certainty the impact of impeachment, Pelosi and her allies have over-interpreted the negative impact of the Clinton impeachment on the 1998 and 2000 elections.

It’s true that the Democrats picked up 5 House seats in the 1998 midterms; but the Republicans kept control of the House. Al Gore distancing himself from the impeached President Clinton in 2000 likely contributed to George W. Bush’s victory and the Republicans holding the House and taking the Senate. That, in turn, handed Republicans a potential decades long majority on the Supreme Court, Citizens United, voter suppression, greater economic inequality, and dangerous inaction on climate change. So in the long-run, impeaching Clinton may have actually helped Republicans win elections and move the country to the right.

Pelosi also seems to be setting an impossibly high bar for commencing impeachment hearings—that a majority of voters already support impeachment and that enough Republican Senators will vote to convict.

This approach of polling and focus group testing voters first, and deciding later what political stands to take, is all too typical of Democrats and reinforces views that they are weak and unprincipled.

Impeachment hearings would enable Democrats to lead and shape public opinion instead of simply following what they believe to be today’s public opinion. Right now, multiple hearings before nearly a dozen House committees, all of which are being stonewalled by Trump, only sows public confusion. Impeachment hearings would allow the Democrats to build a coherent narrative of Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors, just as a prosecutor build sa narrative to a grand jury.

THE WATERGATE HEARINGS WORKED

The Watergate hearings moved public opinion from opposing Nixon’s removal from office to supporting it. In January, 1974, 6 months after the start of the Senate Watergate hearings, only 19% supported removing Nixon from office. Soon after the Saturday Night Massacre in October, 1973, it had moved up to just 38%. A majority of Americans never supported Nixon’s removal until the release of the White House tapes when support shot up to 57%, just before Nixon’s resignation in August, 1974. According to Gallup, 71% of Americans watched the Watergate hearings live—The hearings dramatically changed public opinion. Without them, most likely Nixon would have served out his full term.

A recent Ipsos/Reuters poll shows a plurality of Americans now supporting impeachment, with 45% for impeachment and 42% against. This is a far greater level of support for impeaching Trump than for impeaching Nixon until only days before Nixon’s resignation. Imagine how nationally televised impeachment hearings, in which the Democrats systematically laid out the case that Trump has betrayed the Constitution, could move public opinion further in favor of impeachment.

The fear by Pelosi Democrats that impeachment hearings would help Trump’s reelection by turning off “swing voters” is misplaced. As a Democratic pollster from ALG Research told the New York Times,

“Swing voters’ complaints about Trump are dominated by his style and personality, not his agenda or policies. Most participants express real concern about Trump’s tweeting, name-calling, staff turnover, distortions of the truth, etc. In seeking initial impressions of Trump, even when asking about his ‘agenda’ or ‘priorities,’ virtually no one volunteered the ACA repeal fights or the G.O.P. bill.”

Impeachment hearings are likely to make these swing-voters even more anti-Trump. And Democrats should be capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time—holding impeachment hearings and passing policy proposals through the House (that will die in the Republican-controlled Senate anyway.) And assuming the House Democrats build a compelling narrative of Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors, it might not be a bad thing to force Republican Senators to decide cast votes to either convict or go down in history as finding Trump’s crimes acceptable for America’s democratic republic.

But most importantly, impeachment hearings would show the Democrats standing strong for principle, whatever the political consequences. And voters like strength and authenticity.

Plus it’s just plain the right thing to do.