Progressive Breakfast

MORNING MESSAGE

Connie Huynh

We just won a huge victory in the fight for Medicare For All: the House Ways and Means Committee has announced they will hold, for the first time, hearings on the Medicare For All Act Of 2019. Who helped make this happen? You did. People’s Action members from all across the country – nearly a thousand – came to Washington, D.C. this weekend to demand Medicare For All. We took the streets because people – our people – are dying from corporate greed and government complacency. We need solutions to our health care crisis now, not later. People’s Action hit on all cylinders in D.C. this week – with rallies, protests and marches, and in committee rooms and offices and on Capitol Hill. “This is the kind of energy we need: grassroots organizers, leaders, movement builders, in the streets – making sure we take our country back for working people of every color, for opportunity,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, told us there. “That’s what America should be about – and I can’t wait to see you in the streets!” We took Pramila at her word, and will continue to fight. The forces working against us are very strong, so we must keep growing our movement. We must continue to rise as the #PeoplesWave and make #MedicareforAll a reality!

Trump Files To Strike Down The ACA

Trump Administration Files Formal Request to Strike Down All of Obamacare. NYT: “The Trump administration formally declared its opposition to the entire Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, arguing in a federal appeals court filing that the signature Obama-era legislation was unconstitutional and should be struck down. Such a decision could end health insurance for some 21 million Americans and affect many millions more who benefit from the law’s protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions and required coverage for pregnancy, prescription drugs and mental health. In filing the brief, the administration abandoned an earlier position — that some portions of the law, including the provision allowing states to expand their Medicaid programs, should stand. The switch, which the administration disclosed in late March, has confounded many people in Washington, even within the Republican Party, who came to realize that health insurance and a commitment to protecting the A.C.A. were among the main issues that propelled Democrats to a majority in the House of Representatives last fall.”

Barr Grilled In Senate Judiciary Hearing

Barr ensures Congress can’t stop Trump now. CNN: “All the reasons why Democratic efforts to check the President will likely fail were revealed in Attorney General William Barr’s trial by fire on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and his refusal to submit to a second round before the fired-up House majority on Thursday. Trump now has an attorney general, like a human block of granite, who sees few limits on presidential power and is willing to obfuscate and execute blocking movements on his behalf. After a day of taking lumps from minority Senate Democrats, Barr told the House Judiciary Committee he would not show up for a second day of testimony on Thursday. The attorney general objected to Democratic plans to use staff attorneys in addition to often-scattershot lawmakers to pin him down with questions about the Mueller report. He likely faces a subpoena and yet another legal showdown between House Democrats and an administration that appears to hold their duty of congressional oversight in contempt.”

NY AG Letitia James Sets Sights On Trump Malfeasance

Trump gets powerful new rival in Letitia James. The Hill: “President Trump has a new and powerful rival in Letitia James, the first woman and the first African American to serve as New York’s attorney general. In just four months, James (D) has emerged as one of the most aggressive and ambitious litigators in the country. She’s filed suit against or launched investigations into some of the most dominant special interests in the country, and she has made clear, from the campaign trail to the courtroom, that she is coming for Trump next. In recent weeks, James’s office has sought bank records relating to the Trump Organization and its affiliates. She has continued a lawsuit brought by her predecessor against the now-defunct Trump Foundation, alleging violations of federal and state laws governing nonprofits. Her office has joined or spearheaded some of the dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration’s most controversial plans, including efforts to add a new question on citizenship status to the 2020 census and a plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico.”

Federal Court Scrutinizes Trump’s Voter Suppression Efforts

Top civil rights official must turn over emails about Trump’s voter suppression efforts. ThinkProgress: “Two Justice Department attorneys, including John Gore, who at the time served as acting assistant attorney general in charge of the Civil Rights Division, received emails from members of President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in their personal inboxes. At least some of these emails concerned the commission’s official business. Had these lawyers not forwarded at least some of these emails to their official account, however, it is likely these communications would have remained secret — and thus never would have come to the attention to advocacy groups seeking information regarding the commission through the Freedom of Information Act. The commission, which Trump disbanded in January of 2018, was widely viewed as a ham-handed attempt to justify voter suppression. Much of its work was led by commission Vice Chair Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state whose efforts to defend a state voter suppression law turned into a comedy of errors that climaxed in a court order requiring Kobach to attend remedial classes on legal procedure. Other commission members included Hans von Spakovsky, a voter suppression lawyer with the conservative Heritage Foundation who was criticized by his former Justice Department colleagues for his ‘unprecedented intrusion of partisan political factors into decision-making,”’ and J. Christian Adams, another voter suppression attorney who falsely claims that there is an ‘alien invasion’ at the polls.”

ICE Says They Can’t Reunite Most Families They Separate

Trump admin had ‘no way to link’ separated migrant children to parents. NBC: “On the same day the Trump administration said it would reunite thousands of migrant families it had separated at the border with the help of a “central database,” an official was admitting privately the government only had enough information to reconnect 60 parents with their kids, according to emails obtained by NBC News. ‘[I]n short, no, we do not have any linkages from parents to [children], save for a handful,’ a Health and Human Services official told a top official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement on June 23, 2018. ‘We have a list of parent alien numbers but no way to link them to children.’ In the absence of an effective database, the emails show, officials then began scrambling to fill out a simple spreadsheet with data in hopes of reuniting as many as families as they could.”