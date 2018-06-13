We The People: Watch Live

People’s Action joins Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and many others in Washington, DC at 8:30-12 on June 13th for ‘We The People,’ a gathering of more than 1,000 grassroots organizers from across the country. Join us to imagine, set the terms of the public debate and lift up the issues we believe are at stake. We will challenge. We will fuse our energy and take action. And the America we build together will be a true land of opportunity for all people.