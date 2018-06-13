All MPA-Endorsed Candidates Win or Lead in Maine Primary

The Maine People’s Alliance endorsed five progressive women in contested legislative primaries and Rep. Jared Golden in the Second District congressional race. According to initial results from the Associated Press, all of these candidates have won or are significantly ahead in their races, with votes from some towns still trickling in.

Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross won the race in House District 40 with 76% of the vote.

Lori Gramlich won in House District 13 with 70% of the vote.

Chloe Maxmin won in House District 88 with 80% of the vote.

Michele Meyer in House District 2 is ahead with 63% of the vote with two-thirds of towns in the district reporting.

Jan Collins in Senate District 17 is ahead with 62% of the vote with just over half of towns reporting.

Rep. Jared Golden is ahead with 50% of the vote in a three-way race in the Second Congressional District with 68% of towns reporting.