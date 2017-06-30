Amanda Weaver, executive director of Reclaim Chicago, speaks about “Down Ballot Revolutionaries” at the People’s Summit in Chicago, Illinois on June 10, 2017.

Other speakers include Khalid Kamau, City Councilor and Black Lives Matter leader from South Fulton, Georgia, Laurel Wales, deputy director of People’s Action, Brenda Choresi Carter, the Reflective Democracy Campaign, Kelly Grimes of Reclaim Chicago, Brandy Brooks, Progressive Maryland, Amanda Weaver, Reclaim Chicago, David Duhalde, Democratic Socialists of America and Larry Krasner, Philadelphia District Attorney nominee.