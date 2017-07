Roger Hickey, co-founder of Campaign for America’s Future, talks about “Campaigning & Governing for Transformational Change” at the People’s Summit in Chicago on June 10, 2017.

Other speakers include Mary Le Nguyen, WashingtonCAN!, Tori Kuper, Next Systems, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Sen. Joe Salazar, Colorado State Senate, Jovanka Beckles, and Richmond Progressive Alliance (Richmond, CA).