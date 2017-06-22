Colorado Calls Out Sen. Gardner to Defend Health Care

“It should be more open,’ says Colorado Senator Cory Gardner about the way his Republican colleagues are hiding the facts of their plan to repeal health care. “I think there should be (Senate) hearings on this.”

We agree, senator. But Gardner’s dismay over the way his Republican colleagues conceal the truth glosses over the fact that their plan will strip millions of their insurance, and that he is part of the process.

We know, and Gardner knows, that more than a quarter million of his Colorado constituents will lose health care if the House version of the bill goes through. The Senate repeal makes similar cuts and slashes Medicaid even more deeply.

Colorado has benefited dramatically from its expansion of Medicaid – the uninsured rate has fallen by forty percent in the state since 2013, with more than half a million gaining coverage. As a result, the consequences of the planned GOP cuts will be deeply felt.

Gardner is a United States senator. He’s a powerful politician, not an ordinary Coloradan, many of whom feel desperate, afraid, and outraged as the Senate barrels forward with this cruel and reckless legislation.

Gardner has the power to show us more than dismay. He can declare his opposition to this bill. Nothing is stopping him from telling the leaders of his party that he won’t stand for this undermining of democracy. If he cared about his constituents, he’d do everything within his power to protect them and the care they need.

Here are some of the voices of Colorado voters who stand to lose everything if the health care repeal goes through.