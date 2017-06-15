Winning Clean Energy & Climate Justice for All

Rev. Tony Pierce, the co-senior pastor of the Heaven’s View Christian Fellowship in Peoria, Illinois and of board chair of Illinois People’s Action and Fair Economy Illinois, speaks about “Winning Climate Justice for All” at the People’s Summit in Chicago, Illinois on June 10, 2017.

Rev. Pierce’s congregation was formed in 2005 by the decision of African-American and Anglo congregations in Peoria to merge into a single multiracial and multicultural congregation, in the wake of racial unrest in the city. It was the first time that two racially disparate congregations had elected to take such action in Peoria’s 300 year history.

Rev. Pierce, Illinois People’s Action and Fair Economy Illinois played key roles in winning the passage of the Future Energy Jobs Package in Illinois last December.

Other speakers on this People’s Summit panel, which was chaired by Rev. Lennox Yearwood of the Hip-Hop Caucus, are Shamaka Schumake of Gulf Coast, Juan Martinez, a community organizer for Greenpower, Michelle Merkel of the Food & Water Watch Action Fund, Michelle Nungester, a registered nurse from National Nurses United, Sean Sweeney from Trade Unions for Energy Democracy, and Chase Iron Eyes of the Standing Rock Sioux and Lakota Law Project.