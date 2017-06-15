Resistance & Power: Our March to Springfield

Samantha Nichols of The People’s Lobby and Reclaim Chicago speaks at the People’s Summit in Chicago, Illinois about “Resistance and Power,” and her participation in the 200-mile march from Chicago to Springfield to demand a People and Planet First Budget for Illinois.

Nichols chairs Reclaim Chicago’s task forces on revenue and organizing people of faith. Samantha is also lead organizer of Seminarians for Justice at the Lutheran School of Theology, where she is studying to become a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Other speakers are Cathy Kennedy of National Nurses United,

Rev. Kenny Glasgow, Project South, DREAMer Belen Sisa, Mark Tilsen of the Oglala Lakota Nation and Dominique Scott of United Students Against Sweatshops.