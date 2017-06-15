Maria Elena Letona, Executive Director of Neighbor to Neighbor Action and vice president of People’s Action, speaks about “Our Movement Moment: Beyond Neo-Liberalism & Trumpism” at the People’s Summit in Chicago, Illinois on June 10, 2017.

Letona, who has more than twenty-five years of experience in grassroots organizing, has also served as executive director for Centro Presente, a Boston-based immigrant rights organization. She holds a Master’s degree and a Ph.D. in Public Policy from the University of Massachusetts, and is the author and co-author of numerous articles on organizational and community capacity building.

Other speakers on the panel include historian Thomas Frank, Becky Bond of the 2016 Bernie Sanders campaign and #KnockOnEveryDoor, and Linda Sarsour, Executive Director of Mpower Change and the Co-Chair of The Women’s March on Washington.