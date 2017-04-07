Join The Resistance: Resistance Recess Starts This Weekend

After hearing from We the People, the Republican Congress didn’t take away our health care after all! Lesson learned: keep it up.

So many people have been calling their representatives and senators, showing up at their offices and especially at their town hall meetings, and it is having an effect. It tells Republicans not to follow through on the destructive Trump agenda, and it tells Democrats they have support when they resist Trump and fight for We the People.

Resistance Recess April 7 to 23

Members of Congress are leaving Washington and heading home for their “spring break” recess from April 7 to 23. Many of them will be holding town halls, where you and others can ask questions, express your views and otherwise do your job of holding your representatives and senators accountable face-to-face. Elected officials too chicken to hold town halls still have offices you can visit – you and maybe a few hundred of your best friends, that is.

On top of that, people are organizing their own “constituent town halls” in places where their representative and senators are hiding or only meeting with big-money donors and lobbyists. This lets the local news media and pubic know that their elected officials are hiding from them.

MoveOn.org, People’s Action and other organizations are calling this recess period, when members of Congress come home from April 7 to 23, the Resistance Recess. This is an opportunity to be seen and to make your voice be heard.

Attending local events makes a big, national difference and this is your chance to get involved.

Click here to find a Resistance Recess event near you. You can also organize an event if there isn’t one already planned in your area.

The Indivisible Guide Town Hall Project also has an event list, click here. Take a look at the Indivisible Guide, which goes into detail on town hall best practices and other ways to hold your elected representatives accountable.

Tax March April 15

Right in the middle of the Resistance Recess, on April 15, there will be a big “Tax March” in Washington, DC. And there will also be lots of April 15 Tax March events around the country.

We the People will be demanding that “President” Trump release his tax returns and come clean about his business dealings. He is the first president in four decades to refuse to release his taxes. What is he hiding? How is he making money off of his job as “president?” Is he violating the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause by receiving foreign payments? What is he hiding behind layers of “shell” companies?

Don’t let him get away with this grift and graft. Go to TaxMarch.org to learn about the big Washington, DC march, or scroll down to see local Tax March activities you can join.

Organizing Call

This Sunday, MoveOn, Indivisible, The Working Families Party, People’s Action, and The Center for Popular Democracy will host a Ready to Resist Emergency Conference Call to get ready for these recess actions. Click here to RSVP for this call.

We Can Make A Difference

We the People can still make a difference — if we show up. We must #resist the takeover of our government by the corporatists, oligarchs and far-right, racist weirdos who have illegitimately seized power. We can win this, we can restore democracy, we can regain control of the levers of power — but only if we get involved, get organized and show up.