Early news reports on Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, tended to emphasize his personal story and his conservative leanings. But they failed to provide much detail on Gorsuch’s background, his ideology, or his judicial philosophy. Ian Milhiser, the Think Progress justice editor, covered Gorsuch in greater detail in a recent profile.

I spoke with Milhiser on The Zero Hour about Gorsuch’s history on and off the bench.