Are We Heading Toward a Constitutional Crisis Over Immigration? [video]

As the third week of Donald Trump’s presidency gets underway, his administration’s war on immigrants, especially Muslims, continues unabated. In the first weekend following his “Muslim ban” decree, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers defied court orders. They have continued to do so on a routine basis since then.

What exactly is going on? Are we headed for a constitutional crisis?

To explore these questions, I spoke with Slate legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern. Mark was in Virginia’s Dulles International Airport last weekend as lawyers attempted unsuccessfully to speak with detained clients. CBP’s behavior at Dulles and elsewhere raises concerns about the agency’s willingness to abide by the law and calls into doubt the administration’s respect for the Constitution’s system of checks and balances.

Where is this all going? Does the potential exist for a direct conflict between two branches of government? We explore those issues and more in this video.