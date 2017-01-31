Voice Your Opposition to Puzder for Trump’s Labor Secretary on Wednesday

As the CEO of the company that owns fast-food chains Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s, Andy Puzder has championed replacing human workers with robots and sexist advertising while racking up labor rights, health and safety violations.

He’s now on the brink of running a government department with a mission to “foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.”

Given his penchant for wage theft and his leadership of a company routinely charged with sexual harassment, this Trump nominee isn’t qualified for this job. The Labor Department is supposed to protect working people from those things and other abuses, not kill jobs, depress wages and ignore dangerous and hostile working conditions.

Wednesday, February 1 is a national call-in day to oppose Donald Trump’s nomination of Andy Puzder for Secretary of Labor.

Since the 1860s, the United States has outlawed low-or-no-wage labor practices. That’s why we fought a civil war over slavery, won by the Americans who believed that all workers deserve a living wage and a share of the economic pie.

Since slavery isn’t an option today, Puzder prefers robots as workers versus humans. “They’re always polite, they always upsell, they never take a vacation, they never show up late, there’s never a slip-and-fall, or an age, sex or race discrimination case,” he said, according to Business Insider.

Puzder’s passion for robots has triggered a “Puzbots” campaign.

In short, he opposes everything our Labor Department is supposed to stand for. So we must oppose him.

Need more context? You can read the AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka’s Letter to Senators Urging Them to Reject the Nomination of Andrew Puzder for Labor Secretary. It begins:

President Trump’s nomination of Andrew Puzder to be U.S. Secretary of Labor betrays the promise he made to put working people first. Puzder’s record as the CEO of fast food corporation CKE Restaurant(s), as well as his public statements, reflect not only a callous disregard for the welfare of workers, but also a shocking ignorance of the agency’s important mission. On behalf of the twelve and a half million members of the AFL-CIO, I urge you to reject this nomination.

Want to see this callous disregard in action? Check out one of his many commercials sexist featuring women in bikinis eating big, fat burgers. Because, to him (and Trump), women are meat:

You can also:

Whatever you do to register your opposition to him, remember to let your elected officials know that a vote for Puzder will hurt working people everywhere.