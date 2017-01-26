Should Tom Price Go to Jail? Interview with Nancy Altman [video]

Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, is a Tea Party Republican whose extremist ideology could have grave consequences for your health. That’s reason enough to block his nomination. But Nancy Altman, Executive Director of Social Security Works, recently posed another important question: Should Price be in jail for insider stock trading?

Altman is an attorney with 40 years of experience in public policy, Social Security, and private pensions, so she does not pose a question like that very lightly. She and I spoke about Price’s drastic policy prescriptions, as well as the need for a criminal investigation, on The Zero Hour. (The video is above.)