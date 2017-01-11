In The New Republic, I counseled people to deny Donald Trump big TV ratings and refuse to watch his inauguration, as well as future State of Union addresses, speeches and interviews. Previously on The Rick Smith Show, I discussed how low TV ratings would rattle Trump, as well as other issues looming large for the incoming administration. Check out the podcast below.
Blog > How Many Won’t Watch Trump’s Inauguration?
TAKE ACTION
Sign up for Action Alerts
Register for occasional actions and updates from Campaign for America's Future.
Thank you for registering for OurFuture.org
You've been added to our list for occasional updates and alerts.
THIS WEEK: Bill Scher talks about the downward spiral of the Donald Trump campaign and the down-ballot impact.
Hear more on The Rick Smith Show website.
Most Popular Posts
- “Congress” Isn’t Blocking Unemployment Extension; Republicans Are
- 5 Giant Un-American Corporations Trying to Bolt U.S. to Avoid Taxes
- House Republicans Blocked Critical ‘Make It In America’ Bill
- A Simplified Way To Tax Multinational Corporations
- Corporate Tax Behavior So Bad Even Fortune Magazine Can’t Stomach It
- Republicans Again Filibuster Bring Jobs Home Act
- Congressional Staff Find 40 Minutes Of Being Poor In America Exhausting
- Is Walgreens Trying To Leave The U.S.?
Recent Stories by Bill Scher
-
Republicans, Here’s Your Way Out Of the Obamacare ViseThe Republicans are in a jam. But there is a way out. It requires Republicans to prioritize maintaining political power over sticking with ideological principles. That should not be a problem.
-
How Many Won’t Watch Trump’s Inauguration?On The Rick Smith Show, I discussed how low TV ratings would rattle Trump, as well as other issues looming large for the incoming administration. Check out the podcast.
-
Don’t Watch Donald Trump’s InaugurationA mass refusal by the public to watch Donald Trump on TV will deprive him of big ratings, which he routinely uses to create a false impression of widespread popularity.
About Bill Scher
Bill Scher is the Online Campaign Manager at Campaign for America's Future, and the executive editor of LiberalOasis.com. He is the author of Wait! Don't Move To Canada!: A Stay-and-Fight Strategy to Win Back America, a regular contributor to Bloggingheads.tv and host of the LiberalOasis Radio Show weekly podcast. He has opinion articles that have been published by the New York Times, Minneapolis Star Tribune and Omaha World-Herald, and has made appearances on CNN, MSNBC and NPR among other TV and radio outlets.
Google+
Comments